Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Akademiska ämnen Tråd

Universitetsval och ingenjörsprogram inom teknik

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Universitetsval och ingenjörsprogram inom teknik

Hej!

Vilka universitet inom teknik (främst datateknik och elektroteknik)?

Jag vet ju att LTH, LiU, KTH och Chalmers är bra men vilket är bäst? Jag syftar mest på självaste utbildningen och arbetsmiljön på universitet och inte självaste studentlivet

Är högskoleingenjörsprogrammet mest praktiska eller teoretiska? Jag vet att det är mer praktiskt än civilingenjörsprogrammet men med hur mycket?

Tycker ni att jag ska välja civilingenjör på en skola med ett sämre rykte eller högskoleingenjör på en skola med ett bättre rykte och sedan välja en master om jag känner för det?

Mvh

Trådar sammanfogade /Vzano, Moderator
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

"Praktiska" vet jag inte om det är rätt beskrivning, men det är mer applicerad kunskap än teori åtminstone.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av KevinXD:

Hej,

Är högskoleingenjörsprogrammet mest praktiska eller teoretiska? Jag vet att det är mer praktiskt än civilingenjörsprogrammet men med hur mycket?

Gå till inlägget

Är nog väldigt få högskoleprogram som inte är 90%+ teoretiska, inkluderat lantbruk och de mer ovanliga varianter på högre utbildning. Om det är mer praktiska utbildningar du är ute efter så är det väl KY-utbildning du letar efter.

Just högskoleingenjör är matte blandat med ämnesspecifka kurser som bulk. Enklast är bara google vad du är ute efter så får du upp kursinnehållet på de olika lärosätena.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Du kommer inte få något objektivt svar på den här frågan då det helt enkelt inte finns något objektivt "rätt" svar.
När det gäller just datateknik och elektroteknik så vill jag slå ett slag för LiU åtminstone!

Men det är ju väldigt breda ämnen så kolla istället vad de olika universiteten har för spets inom områdena (forskningen som bedrivs på universiteten kommer igen i kurserna) och se om det är något speciellt område som du är mer intresserad av och vilket lärosäte som är mer inriktat mot det.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Det är en semantisk fråga. Men om vederbörande som frågar är en vanlig ungdom som nyss har läst eller läser ett vanligt gymnasium. Och ställer frågan är är ingenjörsprogram mycket teoretiska emot vad den nog förväntar sig.
Man kan argumentera för att de innehåller lite praktik, men ofta är det så för att klara en kurs så ska man göra labbar som inte är så svåra. Sedan ska man skriva en tenta som är rent teoretisk och det är nästan bara tentorna som gör utbildningen tuff för studenterna.
Självklart finns det undantag, jag har läst en hel del matematik med en massa labbar i, fast denna matematik kan räknas som teoretisk.

Skrivet av Ibymafayhas:

Är nog väldigt få högskoleprogram som inte är 90%+ teoretiska, inkluderat lantbruk och de mer ovanliga varianter på högre utbildning. Om det är mer praktiska utbildningar du är ute efter så är det väl KY-utbildning du letar efter.

Just högskoleingenjör är matte blandat med ämnesspecifka kurser som bulk. Enklast är bara google vad du är ute efter så får du upp kursinnehållet på de olika lärosätena.

Gå till inlägget

Det finns 2 åriga praktiska utbildningar på högskolor som nog inte ska kallas för högskoleprogram även om man råkar sitta i deras lokaler. Dessa utbildningar är ibland exakt likadana som de man läser på YH på alla avseeenden.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

har aldrig hört talas om att någon arbetsgivare bryr sig om vilken skola du har din examen från.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Moderator

@KevinXD: Ställ alla dina frågor i en och samma tråd istället för att skapa flera olika.

/Vzano, Moderator

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Vilket universitet du pluggat på spelar inte jättestor roll. De är alla bra.
Det säger jag som examinerad Chalmerist och rekryterande chef på ett stort företag i Västsverige. (inte nu, men hade några år som chef).

Mitt tips: Välj Högskoleingenjör först, fortsätt med Civilingenjör sen om du känner för det sedan. Riskminimering

Skillnaden ligger främst i mängden matematik, fysik och andra grundläggande ingejörsämnen där du får mycket mer av den varan som civilingenjör.
Vet inte om det fortfarande är så men på min tid (millenie-skiftet) så fick vi som pluggade CivIng 3-3,5p på en kurs och HögIng eller kandidat fick 5p på samma kurs. Skillnaden var en inlämningsuppgift som de kunde göra på en timme. Det var helt enkelt skillnad på tempo.
Men för att riskminimera rekommenderar jag att man går på 3-årsutbildningen först. Om du sedan trivs, det går bra för dig och du tycker det är kul fortsätter du med CivIng sen. De flesta universitet erbjuder den modellen och har gjort även innan Bologna-avtalet. Blir du skoltrött efter 3 år har du ju en examen istället för... inget.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara