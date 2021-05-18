Ragnarok
Medlem ♥ ★
●
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Days Gone on PC with increased levels of detail, higher foliage draw distances, native 4K rendering, a configurable field of view, ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and more. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Knockout City.
Fixed Issues in this Release:
[Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: The game experiences low performance / low frame rate when launched with Bar1 enabled in the SBIOS. [200721940]
[Starbase][GeForce RTX 20/GTX 16 Series]: The game may crash. [3293977]
New Features and Other Changes:
This driver version is required for GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 TI graphics cards with LHR, which ship starting late May, 2021.
Download:
https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/geforce-466-47-whql-driv...
Release notes:
https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/466.47/466.47-win10-wi...
Windows 10 Issues:
[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208] This issue will be resolved in the next NVIDIA driver release.
[HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987] If you experiencing flickering issues, reboot the system.
[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
YouTube: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.