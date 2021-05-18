This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Days Gone on PC with increased levels of detail, higher foliage draw distances, native 4K rendering, a configurable field of view, ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and more. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Knockout City.

Fixed Issues in this Release:

[Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: The game experiences low performance / low frame rate when launched with Bar1 enabled in the SBIOS. [200721940]

[Starbase][GeForce RTX 20/GTX 16 Series]: The game may crash. [3293977]

New Features and Other Changes:

This driver version is required for GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 TI graphics cards with LHR, which ship starting late May, 2021.

Download:

https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/geforce-466-47-whql-driv...

Release notes:

https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/466.47/466.47-win10-wi...

Windows 10 Issues:

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208] This issue will be resolved in the next NVIDIA driver release.

[HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987] If you experiencing flickering issues, reboot the system.

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

YouTube: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]