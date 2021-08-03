Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

TV med 1080p och 60Hz

TV med 1080p och 60Hz

Tja. Jag letar efter en ny TV till mitt rum. Brukar spela på Nintendo Switch lite då och då, (som har som bäst 1080p & 60Hz) och vill ha en TV som har rätt frekvens till switchet. Har en budjet på ca 3000 kr men jag har svårt att hitta en tv som har högre än 50Hz för min budjet. E jag för snål eller finns det bra Tv apparater för mitt behov? Storleken spelar inte så jätte stor roll för mig, tänker ju större desto bättre.
//August

Medlem

Det går nog inte att hitta en TV idag med uppdateringsfrekvens på 50hz, allt är 60. Du kan nog bara gå in på Mediamarkt eller Elgiganten och fråga vad dom har för din budget.

Som snabbstart, här är Elgigantens utbud för under 5000kr: LÄNK

Tack för svaret! Hittade en tv som såg bra ut men specifikationsbeskrivningen står det att uppdateringsfrekvensen är 50Hz. Så som jag förstår rätt så har den alltså bara 50Hz? Kanske en dum fråga men behöver dubbelchecka.

TV:
https://www.elgiganten.se/product/tv-bild/tv/26256/tcl-40-es5...

Här är 21 st (från 22" till 43") som uppfyller kraven, förutom att jag satte max pris till 3500 kr.
Av dessa så finns det 13 st som kostar under 3000 kr, den billigaste kostar 1719 kr...
Dom flesta Philips. En 43" Philips kostar 2997 kr
https://classic.prisjakt.nu/kategori.php?m=s466476958&o=produ...

Om jag minns rätt så står det 50hz för att det är europeisk standard för tv-kanaler. Jag har dock haft 50hz TV som kunnat köra 60hz om input är konsol eller dator. Du kan alltid fråga i butiken men jag har för mig att det är så det är. Alternativt kan du pinga laxpudding om du behöver ett definitivt svar.

Det står 50 Hz p.g.a. att det är vad som sänds via TV-nätet i Europa, medan 60 Hz används i t.ex. Nordamerika. Om du kollade på samma modell i t.ex. USA så skulle det alltså sannolikt stå att den klarar 60 Hz istället, även fast det är samma modell. Kollar man hos TCL själva så skriver de mycket riktigt att den klarar 1080p@60Hz via HDMI, och du lär få leta länge för att hitta en TV med 1080p-upplösning eller bättre som inte klarar det.

Tänk också på att du inte kommer få bättre bild med en 1080p-TV jämfört med en 4K-TV bara för att Switchen matar ut 1080p. 1080p kan skalas perfekt till 4K och ser ofta bättre ut på en 4K-panel eftersom pixlarna är mindre och har mindre mellanrum. Så det finns ingen större poäng med att leta specifikt efter en 1080p-TV, då sållar du bort många modernare 4K-modeller som skulle kunna vara bättre alternativ.

