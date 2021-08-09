Pro-ject Dac box s2+ - MYCKET fint skick

Nizr
Mina projekt: Airvolv | W2AX (Cootek W2)
Social: Facebook | Instagram
Björn showed us what kind of level one can achieve with a keen eye for detail and a sense for style. - SM i PC moddning 2015
Pro-Ject Dac Box S2+ i kanonskick. Fungerar precis som den ska, används alldeles för lite och säljes därför.
Kommer med tillbehör.
Finns anslutning för Usb, toslink (optisk) och koaxial.
Kan skickas eller hämtas i Nyköping.
