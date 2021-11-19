- Registrerad
Ubiquiti : 2 st kameror, 3 stycken AP:s, 2 st PoE Injectors
Black Friday? - Nej, tänk cirkuklär ekonomi och återvinning istället.
(Som bekant är det ändå aldrig Black Friday rea på Ubiquits grejer).
Kamera #1 - Camera G3 Bullet
1080p Full HD, 30 FPS
https://store.ui.com/collections/unifi-protect/products/unifi...
Inklusive PoE injector & PoE Converter
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/operator-accessories/prod...
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/unifi-accessories/product...
Kommentar : Inga kartonger, bara det du ser på bilden. Kameran har suttit utomhus, och är lite nikotingul, vilket inte riktigt syns tydligt på bilden. Inget fel på optiken dock.
Kamera #2 - Camera G3 Micro & 802.3af Instant PoE Adapter
1080p 30 FPS video
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/unifi-protect/products/un...
Kommentar : Notera - den får bara ström genom PoE, all data, såsom bild & ljud går via WiFi.
AP #1 - AP-AC PRO
802.11ac Wave 1 WiFi technology
5 GHz (3x3 MIMO) band with a 1.3 Gbps throughput rate
2.4 GHz (3x3 MIMO) band with a 450 Mbps throughput rate
Powered with 802.3af PoE or 802.3at PoE+*
(2) GbE RJ45 ports
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/wireless/products/unifi-a...
AP #2 - AP-AC Long-Range
802.3ac Wave 1 WiFi technology
5 GHz band with 867 Mbps throughput rate
2.4 GHz band with a 450 Mbps throughput rate
Signal transmission up to 183 meters (600 feet)
(1) GbE RJ45 port
Powered by 802.3at PoE* or 24V passive PoE
https://eu.store.ui.com/products/unifi-ac-lr?_pos=11&_sid=b9b...
AP #3 - AP-nanoHD
Four-stream, 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi technology
5 GHz (4x4 MU-MIMO) band with a 1.733 Gbps throughput rate
2.4 GHz (2x2 MIMO) band with a 300 Mbps throughput rate
200+ concurrent client capacity
Powered by 802.3af PoE
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/wireless/products/unifi-n...
2 st. PoE Injector, 802.3AF
Funkar fint till AP:s ovan t.ex.
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/unifi-accessories-poe-inj...
Generellt
Inga kartonger, bara det du ser på bilden.
Jag är lat och föredrar därför avhämtning i Älvsjö (hemmet) eller i Kista (arbetet), men det går bra att få det skickat med.