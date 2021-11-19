Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Ubiquiti : 2 st kameror, 3 stycken AP:s, 2 st PoE Injectors

Black Friday? - Nej, tänk cirkuklär ekonomi och återvinning istället.
(Som bekant är det ändå aldrig Black Friday rea på Ubiquits grejer).

Kamera #1 - Camera G3 Bullet

  • 1080p Full HD, 30 FPS

https://store.ui.com/collections/unifi-protect/products/unifi...

Inklusive PoE injector & PoE Converter
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/operator-accessories/prod...
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/unifi-accessories/product...

Kommentar : Inga kartonger, bara det du ser på bilden. Kameran har suttit utomhus, och är lite nikotingul, vilket inte riktigt syns tydligt på bilden. Inget fel på optiken dock.

Kamera #2 - Camera G3 Micro & 802.3af Instant PoE Adapter

  • 1080p 30 FPS video

https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/unifi-protect/products/un...

Kommentar : Notera - den får bara ström genom PoE, all data, såsom bild & ljud går via WiFi.

AP #1 - AP-AC PRO

  • 802.11ac Wave 1 WiFi technology

  • 5 GHz (3x3 MIMO) band with a 1.3 Gbps throughput rate

  • 2.4 GHz (3x3 MIMO) band with a 450 Mbps throughput rate

  • Powered with 802.3af PoE or 802.3at PoE+*

  • (2) GbE RJ45 ports

https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/wireless/products/unifi-a...

AP #2 - AP-AC Long-Range

  • 802.3ac Wave 1 WiFi technology

  • 5 GHz band with 867 Mbps throughput rate

  • 2.4 GHz band with a 450 Mbps throughput rate

  • Signal transmission up to 183 meters (600 feet)

  • (1) GbE RJ45 port

  • Powered by 802.3at PoE* or 24V passive PoE

https://eu.store.ui.com/products/unifi-ac-lr?_pos=11&_sid=b9b...

AP #3 - AP-nanoHD

  • Four-stream, 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi technology

  • 5 GHz (4x4 MU-MIMO) band with a 1.733 Gbps throughput rate

  • 2.4 GHz (2x2 MIMO) band with a 300 Mbps throughput rate

  • 200+ concurrent client capacity

  • Powered by 802.3af PoE

https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/wireless/products/unifi-n...

2 st. PoE Injector, 802.3AF
Funkar fint till AP:s ovan t.ex.
https://eu.store.ui.com/collections/unifi-accessories-poe-inj...

Generellt
Inga kartonger, bara det du ser på bilden.

Jag är lat och föredrar därför avhämtning i Älvsjö (hemmet) eller i Kista (arbetet), men det går bra att få det skickat med.

Nytt bud: 400 kr G3 Bullet plus frakt
Nytt bud: 800 kr Båda kameror+frakt
