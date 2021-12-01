GeForce Game Ready v497.09

Release Highlights:

Game Ready for ICARUS

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-1 gaming experience for ICARUS, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) to maximize performance and image quality. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles including Chorus and Halo Infinite.

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/184003/en-...

New Features and Other Changes

Added support for the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB

Fixed Issues in this Release

[Red Dead Redemption 2/Doom Eternal]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes

while running the game. [200766423]

[Doom 3 BFG Edition]: The games shows corruption upon launch. [3407653]

[You Tube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or

during video playback. [3420164]

[NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49,

NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]

Games do not launch correctly on GeForce GTX 750 Ti when NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled.

[3442778]

[Notebook]: Black screen may be observed on some Optimus notebooks with 1440p/165hz

panels when in discrete GPU mode. [3426730]

[Notebook]: eDP panel cannot be lit when booting to the desktop after switching to discrete

mode. [3423400]

Using Adaptive Vertical Sync while G-SYNC is enabled may result in random black screen.

[3437003]

Windows 10/11 Issues

[Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition]: After attempting to change resolutions, the resolution does not change and the game falls out of IFlip mode. [3442862] To apply the new resolution, press Alt+Tab.

[Supreme Command:Forged Alliance/Supreme Commander 2]: Performance drop when there is mouse movement. [3405920]

[Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

In multi-monitor configurations, the screen may display random black screen flicker. [3405228]

[HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.

[NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

[NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.

[NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284]