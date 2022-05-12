SSD 128-480gb 2.5mm och iPhone SE 2 128gb

Guldörat
Medlem ♥
●
..::When Chuck Norris does push ups, he dosen´t push him self up, he pushes the earth down::.
[Vev och Grus] @ 1hz
Säljer grejer som ligger, se bilder för spec på diskarna. Ge bud i tråden och jag tar gärna bud på alla diskar.
Säljer min söndriga gamla jobbmobil. Ingen garanti! Något för den händiga? 97% på batterihälsa och fullt fungerande. Men displayen har lite att önska.
Ge bud i tråden eller PM.
..::When Chuck Norris does push ups, he dosen´t push him self up, he pushes the earth down::.
[Vev och Grus] @ 1hz
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.