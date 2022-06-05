- Plats
WTB - Older Motherboards , DDR2 & DDR3 For Overclocking Purposes
Hi looking to buy a few things to get on my test bench for overclocking and binning purposes.
Have been a Old School Overclocker for many years (Socket 462, 754,939 That kind of stuff) the past 2 years i have been getting into much newer stuff mostly because all of my older hardware was left back in my hometown when i moved country.
Please send me a PM either in English or Swedish (I will do my best since i am still learning the language here) if you have any of these items and are willing to sell + Postage.
Motherboards would need to be functional and no bent pins (i am not really bothered about audio, ethernet not working.) Memory needs to be 100% with no errors
i am intrested in and looking for...
Motherboards -
LGA 1366 (X58)
Asus Rampage II Extreme
Asus Rampage iii Formula
Gigabyte X58A UD7 & UD9
Gigabyte X58A-OC
EVGA X58 Classified
LGA 775
Asus Rampage Extreme
Asus Rampage Formula
Asus P5E Deluxe
Asus P5E3 Premium
Asus P5E3 Deluxe
Gigabyte EP45-UD3P
Gigabyte EP45-UD3R
Gigabyte EP45-DS4
Biostar TPower I45
AM3/AM3+
Asus Crosshair III Formula
Asus Crosshair V Formula - Z
DDR3
Any 1600,1866,2000,2133,2200+ 1GB or 2GB Memory sticks With decent timings for example
CL6, CL7 CL8 (Says on the label)
Corsair Dominator GT (Ver 2.2 , Ver 2.1 , Ver 7.1)
Corsair Dominator
Gskill Perfect Storm
Gskill Trident X
Gskill Ripjaws
Kingston HyperX
OCZ
GEIL
Adata
DDR2
Any 512MB Or 1GB sticks
Crucial Ballistix (White Label must say FD,FD2,FD3,FD4 or FD5)
or any intresting memory kits people may have feel free to share pictures.