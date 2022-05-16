WTB - Older Motherboards , DDR2 & DDR3 For Overclocking Purposes

Hi looking to buy a few things to get on my test bench for overclocking and binning purposes.

Have been a Old School Overclocker for many years (Socket 462, 754,939 That kind of stuff) the past 2 years i have been getting into much newer stuff mostly because all of my older hardware was left back in my hometown when i moved country.

Please send me a PM either in English or Swedish (I will do my best since i am still learning the language here) if you have any of these items and are willing to sell + Postage.

Motherboards would need to be functional and no bent pins (i am not really bothered about audio, ethernet not working.) Memory needs to be 100% with no errors

i am intrested in and looking for...

Motherboards -

LGA 1366 (X58)

Asus Rampage II Extreme

Asus Rampage iii Formula

Gigabyte X58A UD7 & UD9

Gigabyte X58A-OC

EVGA X58 Classified

LGA 775

Asus Rampage Extreme

Asus Rampage Formula

Asus P5E Deluxe

Asus P5E3 Premium

Asus P5E3 Deluxe

Gigabyte EP45-UD3P

Gigabyte EP45-UD3R

Gigabyte EP45-DS4

Biostar TPower I45

AM3/AM3+

Asus Crosshair III Formula

Asus Crosshair V Formula - Z

DDR3

Any 1600,1866,2000,2133,2200+ 1GB or 2GB Memory sticks With decent timings for example

CL6, CL7 CL8 (Says on the label)

Corsair Dominator GT (Ver 2.2 , Ver 2.1 , Ver 7.1)

Corsair Dominator

Gskill Perfect Storm

Gskill Trident X

Gskill Ripjaws

Kingston HyperX

OCZ

GEIL

Adata

DDR2

Any 512MB Or 1GB sticks

Crucial Ballistix (White Label must say FD,FD2,FD3,FD4 or FD5)

or any intresting memory kits people may have feel free to share pictures.