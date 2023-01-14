Gaming pc RTX 2070 Super intel i7

hagrid1337
Medlem ♥
●
Aldrig överklockat och alla delar är köpta på inet.
håller 300-500fps i CS:GO
Finns 2st M.2 slots
Komponenter
*MSI GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GAMING X TRIO
*Intel Core i7 9700K 3.6 GHz 12MB
*Phanteks Eclipse P400S Tempered Glass Svart
*Bitfenix Whisper M 750W
*ASUS PRIME Z390-A
*Noctua NH-U9B SE2
*Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz CL16 Vengeance
*Samsung 850-Series PRO 256GB
Länk till Inet.se
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5410300/msi-geforce-rtx-2070-supe...
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5301267/intel-core-i7-9700k-3-6-g...
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6901943/phanteks-eclipse-p400s-te...
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6902149/bitfenix-whisper-m-750w
https://www.inet.se/produkt/1901322/asus-prime-z390-a
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6308772/noctua-nh-u9b-se2
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5301717/corsair-16gb-2x8gb-ddr4-3...
https://www.inet.se/produkt/4304721/samsung-850-series-pro-25...
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.