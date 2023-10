https://twitter.com/CounterStrike/status/1712875606776729832

Valve:

AMD's latest driver has made their "Anti-Lag/+" feature available for CS2, which is implemented by detouring engine dll functions.

If you are an AMD customer and play CS2, DO NOT ENABLE ANTI-LAG/+; any tampering with CS code will result in a VAC ban.

Once AMD ships an update we can do the work of identifying affected users and reversing their ban.

AMD ska dragit tillbaka drivrutinsuppdateringen enligt tomshardware:

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-pulls-drivers-that-caus...