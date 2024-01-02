kylare nätaggregat, Hårddisk, RAM

NickyJ
Medlem
●
Selling due to recent PC upgrade
Bought in 2019
built by Inet
I have the receipts
CPU-Kylare: Be Quiet! Dark Rock 4
Nätaggregat: Corsair RM750X 750W v2
HD3TB WD Blue 6Gb/s, 64MB 5400RPM, WD30EZRZ
RAM: Corsair 16GB (2KIT) DDR4 2400MHz/Vengeance LPX
I am also selling other parts but will put them out separately, but willing to do deals for multiple items, here is a list of the other items, and pictures will be attached to each advert.
Grafikkort: PNY GTX 1080Ti 11G XLR8 OC GDDR5X
Chassi: NZXT H500 - Matte White/Black
Xtrfy K4 RGB TKL retro gray tangentbord
Steelseries Apex Pro TKL
Logitech G502 lightspeed md kartong
If you would like me to send it be prepared to pay for the shipping
I am English but understand and speak Swedish
I reserve the right to not sell if the price does not match what I am after and I sell to whoever I choose for whatever reason I want.
Happy New Year
Copyright © 1999–2024 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.