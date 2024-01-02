kylare nätaggregat, Hårddisk, RAM

Selling due to recent PC upgrade

Bought in 2019

built by Inet

I have the receipts

CPU-Kylare: Be Quiet! Dark Rock 4

Nätaggregat: Corsair RM750X 750W v2

HD3TB WD Blue 6Gb/s, 64MB 5400RPM, WD30EZRZ

RAM: Corsair 16GB (2KIT) DDR4 2400MHz/Vengeance LPX

I am also selling other parts but will put them out separately, but willing to do deals for multiple items, here is a list of the other items, and pictures will be attached to each advert.

Grafikkort: PNY GTX 1080Ti 11G XLR8 OC GDDR5X

Chassi: NZXT H500 - Matte White/Black

Xtrfy K4 RGB TKL retro gray tangentbord

Steelseries Apex Pro TKL

Logitech G502 lightspeed md kartong

If you would like me to send it be prepared to pay for the shipping

I am English but understand and speak Swedish

I reserve the right to not sell if the price does not match what I am after and I sell to whoever I choose for whatever reason I want.

Happy New Year

Läs hela annonsen här