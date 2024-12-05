Adrenalin 24.12.1 (WHQL Recommended)

Fixed Issues and Improvements

Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.

Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew™ Motorfest.

System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index® at 144Hz on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon™ RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.