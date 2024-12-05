- Plats
- Linköping
- Registrerad
- Nov 2009
Adrenalin 24.12.1 (WHQL Recommended)
Ingen WHQL-drivrutin i november, men nu med mer info här.
Highlights
New Game Support
Marvel Rivals
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Dragon Age™: The Veilguard
Slitterhead
Delta Force
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
AI Development on Radeon
Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm™ software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.
WSL 2 Support has been added for:
ONNX Runtime
TensorFlow
Beta support on Triton
Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.
Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution with frame generation in:
Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered
MechWarrior 5: Clans
Red Dead Redemption 2
Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX.
Expanded Vulkan Extension Support
Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.
Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew™ Motorfest.
System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index® at 144Hz on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.
Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.
Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon™ RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.
H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
Known Issues
Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.