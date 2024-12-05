Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 24.12.1 (WHQL Recommended)

Ingen WHQL-drivrutin i november, men nu med mer info här.

Highlights

  • New Game Support

    • Marvel Rivals

    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

    • Dragon Age™: The Veilguard

    • Slitterhead

    • Delta Force

    • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

  • AI Development on Radeon

    • Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm™ software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.

    • WSL 2 Support has been added for:

      • ONNX Runtime

      • TensorFlow

      • Beta support on Triton

    • Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.

  • Expanded HYPR-Tune Support

    • HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2.

    • Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution with frame generation in:

      • Horizon Zero Dawn™ Remastered

      • MechWarrior 5: Clans

      • Red Dead Redemption 2

    • Click HERE for more information regarding HYPR-RX.

  • Expanded Vulkan Extension Support

  • Fixed Issues and Improvements

    • Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.

    • Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew™ Motorfest.

    • System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index® at 144Hz on Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics products.

    • Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.

    • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon™ RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.

    • H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

  • Known Issues

    • Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

    • Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.

    • After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

    • HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

    • Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.

