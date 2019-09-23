Marknad Mobiltelefoner

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB Midnight Green with Apple black Leather Case

Pris: 10 000 kr
Plats: Stockholm, Huddinge
feilongwudi2088 (Haofei)
Okt 2014
Hello there,
I want to sell this iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB Midnight Green with Apple black Leather Case. I bought it on 2019-09-23 from Apple Swedish store. So it is out of warranty now. It is in perfect condition with one year usage with leather case. The screen has some small unnoticed scratches directly under the light. But you will not see them during daily use. I sell it because I am tired of huge size phone and change to iPhone mini instead. The headset is new.

