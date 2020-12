Hi Steve.

We've reached a critical juncture in the adoption of ray tracing, and it has gained industry wide support from top titles, developers, game engines, APIs, consoles and GPUs. As you know, Nvidia is all in for ray tracing. RT is important and core to the future of gaming and it's also one of our focused R&D efforts on revolutionizing videogames and creating a better experience for gamers.

This philosophy is also reflected in developing technologies such as DLSS, Reflex and Broadcast, that offer immense value to customers who are purchasing a GPU. They don't get free GPUs, they work hard for their money and they keep their GPUs for multiple years.

Despite all this progress, your GPU reviews and recommendations have continued to focus singularly on rasterization performance and you have largely discounted all of the other technologies we offer gamers.

It is very clear from your community commentary that you do not see things in the way we, gamers and the rest of the industry do. Our Founders Edition boards and other Nvidia products are being allocated to other media outlets, that recognize the changing landscape of gaming and the features that are important to gamers and anyone buying a GPU today – be it for gaming, content creation or studio and stream.

Hardware Unboxed should continue to work with our add-in card partners to secure GPUs to review. Of course, you will still have access to obtain pre-released drivers and press materials. That won't change. We are open to revisiting this in the future, should your editorial direction change.

Brian Del Rizzo, Director of Global PR Geforce.