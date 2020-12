Apple’s planned implementation of anti-tracking features is a huge win for consumers, many of whom might not even be aware that they can be tracked across apps on their phone. In fact, a 2019 Mozilla-Ipsos poll revealed that half of iPhone users weren’t even aware that the IDFA and ongoing data collection by apps existed. Further, consumers who did know it existed still did not know how to reset it. Now, with the option to opt-out of tracking at the point-of-use, consumers won’t have to sift through their phone’s settings to protect their privacy. But first, Apple needs to implement the change. We need to make sure the company does not kick the can down the road