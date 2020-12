6800xt på g-sync skärm

hittade detta nu dock i ett bre från dell själva i ett forum

From the start, the AW3418DW was marketed and sold as an Nvidia G-Sync monitor. We are not going to create a firmware for the Nvidia G-Sync scaler IC board making it an Nvidia G-Sync monitor with AMD FreeSync compatibility. This would take away from our potential sale of our dedicated Alienware AMD FreeSync/Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitors.