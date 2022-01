New Features and Other Changes NVIDIA Control Panel > Manage 3D Settings

Added Image Scaling control to boost application frame rates and increase the level of sharpness, detail, or clarity of images in games and applications.

Added Shader Cache Size control to set the maximum amount of disk space to use for storing shader compiles.

Vertical Sync options for Optimus notebook GPUs are now the same as for desktop GPUs

Fixed Issues in this Release:

[Omniverse Create]: Corruption occurs with RTX Path-Traced Renderer. [3401408]

[Optix Denoiser]: Improvement made by removing denoiser weights from the DLL and loading from a separate file. [3436540]

[Adobe Photoshop CC]: Application UI fails to refresh over Remove Desktop connection. [200761000]

[Detroit: Become Human]: There is random stuttering and freezing in the game. [3389250]

[Autodesk VRED]: Shader compilation fails - gl_Layer is not recognized in the fragment shader. [3436432]

Flickering/disappearing text occurs when 12-bit color is used. [3358884]

Open Issues:

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

Release Notes - Click Here

NVIDIA Studio Driver 511.09 Feedback Thread (Released 1/4/22)

NVIDIA Studio Driver Download