Rog Strix 1070, elektrisk databord mm

Rog Strix 1070, elektrisk databord mm

Tjena!

Hjälper min bror sälja av lite grejer pga uppgradering.

Rog Strix 1070 oc gaming: BUD

Höj och sänkningsbar datorbord: BUD

Monitor Arm X1 - 3D : BUD

Deltaco Monitor väggfäste: BUD

Allt förutom bordet kan skickas om köparen står för fraken men upphämtning i Malmö är också jätte välkommet!

Läs hela annonsen här

Vad är måtten på bordet?

Skrivet av shugge:

Vad är måtten på bordet?

Sorry glömde skriva det. 1200x800 mm

Börjar med 1500 + frakt för gtx 1070

Skrivet av Tiiii86:

Sorry glömde skriva det. 1200x800 mm

Ok. Är på jakt efter ett som är max 1050mm brett och jag antar att ditt är någon typ av laminat som inte blir så bra om man skulle såga av en bit

Skrivet av shugge:

Ok. Är på jakt efter ett som är max 1050mm brett och jag antar att ditt är någon typ av laminat som inte blir så bra om man skulle såga av en bit

Jag har faktiskt ingen erfarenhet utav sågning. Men är man duktig så kan man säkert göra det och köpa den vita listen och värma på. Tror lister finns på ikea.

Skrivet av Tiiii86:

Jag har faktiskt ingen erfarenhet utav sågning. Men är man duktig så kan man säkert göra det och köpa den vita listen och värma på. Tror lister finns på ikea.

Sant.. Vet du var bordet är köpt? Vad anser du vara rimligt pris att sälja det för?

