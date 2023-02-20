Company of heroes 3 nyckel - Fick i AMD köp

Ghostairn
Köpte en AMD cpu och fick koden. Jag har aktiverat via amdrewards och fått en nyckel som skall lösas in på:
https://community.companyofheroes.com/profile/me/rewards/code....
Som kopplas till Steam.
Spelet kostar 600 nytt, jag vill ha 400:-
Mvh
jag köper den gärna. Skickar ett PM till dig
Born too late to explore the earth, born too early to explore the stars, born just in time to see AMD rise back to rule the world.
