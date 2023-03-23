- Plats
Adrenalin 23.3.2 (WHQL Recommended)
Ny drivrutin, mer info här.
Highlights
Support for:
Resident Evil™ 4 Remake
The Last of Us™ Part 1
Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
Fixed Issues
Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Application crash may be observed while playing Genshin Impact™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6750 XT.
Corruption may be observed while playing It Takes Two™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.
The Performance Tuning Stress Test may intermittently lower GPU usage before test completion.
The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600M.
The Performance Metrics Overlay may have some missing units when enabled, or situationally become truncated after changing display scaling settings.
Known Issues
High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.
Important Notes
Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades.