Adrenalin 23.3.2 (WHQL Recommended)

Ny drivrutin, mer info här.

Highlights

Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

The Last of Us™ Part 1

Fixed Issues

Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Application crash may be observed while playing Genshin Impact™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6750 XT.

Corruption may be observed while playing It Takes Two™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.

The Performance Tuning Stress Test may intermittently lower GPU usage before test completion.

The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600M.