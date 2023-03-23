Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 23.3.2 (WHQL Recommended)

Adrenalin 23.3.2 (WHQL Recommended)

Ny drivrutin, mer info här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Resident Evil™ 4 Remake

    • The Last of Us™ Part 1

    • Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues

  • Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Application crash may be observed while playing Genshin Impact™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6750 XT.

  • Corruption may be observed while playing It Takes Two™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.

  • The Performance Tuning Stress Test may intermittently lower GPU usage before test completion.

  • The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600M.

  • The Performance Metrics Overlay may have some missing units when enabled, or situationally become truncated after changing display scaling settings.

Known Issues

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XT.

  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

  • Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace™.

Important Notes

  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades.

