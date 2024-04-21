Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Magont även efter jag varit på toan

Magont även efter jag varit på toan

Hej

Käkade kebabpizza i måndags och sedan dess så har min mage varit knasig.
Tror jag åt för mycket. Magen bubblar mest på natten och känns spänd och gör ont. Har prövat gå på toan och skita men efteråt kommer värken tillbaka. Vad kan det vara jag fått? Någon bakterie?

Husmorsknep som brukar fungerar mot bubblig/bråkig mage är att svälja runt 10 hela vitpepparkorn.

Men visst kan vara någon form av magsjuka på grund av någon dålig bit på pizzan. Men om det håller i sig så kontakta din Vårdcentral så bör de kunna hjälpa dig.

När det gäller medicinska råd så är svaret alltid att uppsöka läkare.

Förlåt att jag kanske förstör din trolltråd med detta tråkiga svar.

Ärligt talat,varför skriver man och ställer frågor om hälsoproblem på ett tekniknördsforum istället för att kontakta vården?

Oftast kostar det inget att kontakta t.ex. 1177 eller vårdcentralens rådgivning och då får man också kontakt med vårdpersonal som faktiskt kan något.

Eftersom det varit ihållande i snart en vecka skulle jag rekommendera att uppsöka en vårdcentral.

Det kan bero på en mängd olika saker, men kebaben kan ha varit "rå" och med riktig otur föra med sig Ehec bakterier, men det brukar i de flesta fall även ge diarré. Eller något mer enkelt som att du helt sonika är/blivit laktosintolerant.

Men det behövs läkare och provtagningar för att kunna fastställa orsak, så uppsök en vårdcentral.

Ring 1177, tar inte många minuter. Tråd låst.

