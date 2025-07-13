Yo!

The project was inspired purely by this cantilevered frame design called Monster A45, which allows for the components to be mounted in such a unique way, making them seemingly float. Due to the design and weight limitations, I decided to water-cool just the CPU with the help of an XE 240 mm radiator, an FL240 reservoir/pump combo, and Velocity2 CPU cooler, all made by EK Water Blocks. This 13900k CPU will be sufficiently cooled by the reliable and aesthetic be quiet! Light Wings 120 mm fans.

The GPU from Zotac is the 4070ti Super which was originally white. I custom modded all parts of this GPU shroud with paint to make it a matte black tone, perfectly matching the radiator.

Storage and RAM are handled by Kingston, well known for reliability and good looks. The RAM perfectly matches the motherboard, which I chose to use the Z790-i ROG STRIX ITX motherboard as the platform. This motherboard has great VRM cooling with help from the active miniature fan, helping the motherboard's components get airflow even though the motherboard is used in this open-air configuration.

The PSU I chose was the ROG THOR 1200W PSU which I had on hand, paired together with custom cables from CableMod, made specifically from silver coated wires in clear plastic.

I love the design of the dual pipe system which runs from the CPU block to the reservoir/pump combo and the radiator. It creates an appealing visual queue for the eye to follow from front to back, making this an awesome computer to look at from any angle.

Thank you to Inet for assisting with this project, and also helping me reach out to Kingston for the RAM and SSD sponsorship. Without you guys, projects like this would be much more difficult to turn an idea to reality. Last but not least, thank you for taking the time to read more about this project. Please drop a comment what you think

Specifications:

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-i ITX

ASUS ROG THOR 1200W

Intel Core i9 13900k

Kingston Fury 32GB 6000mHz

Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB M.2

Zotac Gaming 4070ti Super Trinity White (modded)

be quiet! Light Wings 120mm x2

Water cooling by EK Water Blocks

Monster A45 computer frame