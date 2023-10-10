Mini case+mbo+proc+psu

Hej!

Sorry for English I know Swedish a bit but don't feel comfortable enough yet.

I'm selling most of the little PC that has been used by my son. He got a new PC that I actually bought here few weeks ago.

Components:

Case: Fractal Design Define Nano S

Motherboard: Gigabyte GA270N-Wifi

CPU: i5-7600K (with Corsair water cooloing)

PSU: Silverstone SST-ST45SF SFX factor 450W 80 Bronze

SSD, RAM, GPU, mouse and keyboard are missing

Two SATA cables are included.

Main power cable is included.

All works fine. The case is small but high quality and quiet. PC has been used for gaming and school, but it might also be a nice media PC (CPU has integrated simple GPU). I dusted all, checked and applied new paste on the CPU.

I preffer pickup. I think I can also send it but it is quite heavy (8kg).

Let's start bidding at 1900 kr.

I'm selling to whoever I like.

Estimated ending of bidding 9 Nov 22:00.