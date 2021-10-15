3080 RE (Reference Edition)

Hey guys.

I am after a 3080 RE which has the reference PCB layout. I have an EVGA FTW 3080 which I can trade if you wish to swap, or I can buy it if you wish to outright sell.

The models that I am after:

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

Dell/Alienware RTX 3080

EMTEK GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Black Edition OC

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix (NED3080019IA-132AX)

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS (NED3080S19IA-132AX)

GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) (38NWM3MD99NN)

HP Omen RTX 3080

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) (38NWM3MD99NK)

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB (38NWM3MD99NK)

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro (NED3080019IA-132AA)

Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S19IA-132AA)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition LHR

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming Uprising Epic-X RGB Triple Fan LHR, 10GB GDDR6X (VCG308010LTFXMPB)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming Uprising Epic-X RGB Triple Fan, 10GB GDDR6X (VCG308010TFXMPB)