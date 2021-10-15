Marknad Grafikkort

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060Ti DUAL MINI V2 8GB (LHR)

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Grafikkort Publicerad idag 16:53
Profilbild av stolle99
Annonsör
stolle99 (Igor)
Medlem sedan
Sep 2021
Foruminlägg
23
Annonser
1
Utgångspris: 4 500 kr
Antal bud: 1 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande

Logga in för att lägga ett bud.

Kvitto finns
Skickas & Avhämtas
Blekinge, Karlskrona
1

Hi,

I am selling my ASUS GeForce RTX 3060Ti DUAL MINI V2 8GB (LHR) which I purchased from Webhallen in November 2021.

I have PDF "KVITTO / FÖLJESEDEL" which I can share with the buyer. I also have the original packaging available, with everything that was inside (minus the plastic film I think).

Can be sent at the buyer's expense and responsibility. Available for pickup in Karlskrona. Payment by SWISH in advance. I chose who I sell to, and I would prefer personal pickup as opposed to sending it.

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (1)
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara