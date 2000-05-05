Marknad Spel & film

The Callisto Protocol™ - Steam

Publicerad idag 18:11
DonutWizard
Mar 2019
602
58
5,00 / 5
Högsta bud: 400 kr
Antal bud: 3 st
4
Stockholm
Skickas & Avhämtas

Kommer ej att spela detta själv så säljes då man fick med detta till ett grafikkort.

Bud från 200kr?

Hur man aktiverar, kan ge tillgång till mitt amd-rewards konto så du kan aktivera på ditt egna steamkonto.

Enter your Steam username and password on the Steam account page. If you have not already set up an account or downloaded the app, you may do so at http://store.steampowered.com/

In the MY REWARDS page on AMDRewards.com, click on the REDEEM ON STEAM WITH YOUR ACCOUNT.

In the Steam POP UP WINDOW, enter in your username and password.
Once finished, click on ACTIVATE ON STEAM, and the game will be added to your Steam Library.

Enjoy.

