The Callisto Protocol™ - Steam



Kommer ej att spela detta själv så säljes då man fick med detta till ett grafikkort.

Bud från 200kr?

Hur man aktiverar, kan ge tillgång till mitt amd-rewards konto så du kan aktivera på ditt egna steamkonto.

Enter your Steam username and password on the Steam account page. If you have not already set up an account or downloaded the app, you may do so at http://store.steampowered.com/

In the MY REWARDS page on AMDRewards.com, click on the REDEEM ON STEAM WITH YOUR ACCOUNT.

In the Steam POP UP WINDOW, enter in your username and password.
Once finished, click on ACTIVATE ON STEAM, and the game will be added to your Steam Library.

Enjoy.

Nytt bud: 200 kr
Medlem
Skrivet av Delaxo:

200 kr

Noterat, håller de väl öppet max till 22 typ med köp nu på 400kr så man kan spela på release

