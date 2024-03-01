Vattenkyld nybyggt med oanvända komponenter
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 6-Core Processor
Lianli Vision
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 6-Core Processor
MSI MAG B550 TOMAHANK (MS-7C91)
MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X 6GB
G.Skill 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz CL17 Trident Z RGB
1 TB WD PC SN810
Bykski MSI GTX 1660 / GPU Water Block
EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 160mm / DDC PWM / D-RGB / Plexi
EK-CoolStream SE 280 (Slim Dual Fan) Radiator
Lian Li SL 120 / 140
Lianli Vision
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro