Nvidia bekräftar att Ampere används i alla nya produkter

Ampere will eventually replace Nvidia’s Turing and Volta chips with a single platform that streamlines Nvidia’s GPU lineup, Huang said in a pre-briefing with media members Wednesday. While consumers largely know Nvidia for its videogame hardware, the first launches with Ampere are aimed at AI needs in the cloud and for research.

Unquestionably, it’s the first time that we’ve unified the acceleration workload of the entire data center into one single platform