Reinforcement learning is able to process huge amounts of information and apply that to solving the problem, rather than a human needing to inherently understand how to react to that information or having a computer search the space of all possible outcomes. Because Loon navigation improves by considering a huge number of factors and information or data, the complexity has surpassed what engineers are easily able to do with regards to the former, and the latter search is computationally difficult to scale across a full fleet. That makes reinforcement learning a great tool for the job