We will also as said be working closely with our suppliers to secure stock. On a more strategic agenda we'll continue the work of driving scale benefits and efficiencies from our existing infrastructure, while we continue to execute our strategic plan in securing long-term competitiveness. As part of this the planning of a new warehouse and a more efficient warehouse in the Stockholm region. As well as increased capacity and efficiency, especially for larger goods in the Sandefjord, Norway, warehouse is progressing according to plan.