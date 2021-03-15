Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Övrigt Tråd

Styra två system samtidigt med en mus.

Hej !

Min tanke är att köra 2 st system i en burk vilket snart är klart.
Men vad behöver jag för att styra två separata system samtidigt med en mus.
Ett system ska vara för streaming och ett för spel etc.
Och vart handlar man om det om det är möjligt och behövs.
Tacksam för svar.

Jag körde en del Synergy förr, tyckte det funkade utmärkt då i alla fall..

https://symless.com/synergy

Lite alternativ.
https://alternative.me/synergy

Eller handlar du en KVM-switch.
En burk du kopplar din mus och tangentbord till, sedan till dina två system.
Nackdelen är att du behöver använda antingen en knapp på burken eller ett tangentbordskommando, för att byta mellan dina datorer.

Det annonserades flitigt ett tag för Synergy. https://symless.com/synergy
Inget jag själv testat, men verkar lösa ditt "problem".

Jag har kört Synergy ett antal år.(pro versionen)
Är grymt nöjd!

Går att konfigurera som "klassisk" kvm med kommando för byte, eller sömlöst om man har flera skärmar.

Edit: Smurf! @xfade @dudukun

Jag har denna till två datorer, både mus o kb är inkopplat. Man byter system med ett fysiskt knapptryck. https://www.inet.se/produkt/6301542/aten-usb-2-0-peripheral-s...

Menar du att du vill använda en mus/tangenbord till båda system eller menar du att du vill göra samma sak samtidigt på två datorer (typ ha två WoW-karaktärer igång samtidigt)? Om det första alternativet och du kör Windows är Mouse without borders riktigt bra.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=3546...

Logitech flow finns, men bara om du har "rätt" logitechmus. Kör det mellan laptop och pc, funkar bra!

Har börjat för ett tag sen att använda mig av Mouse Without Borders för att kunna styra vanliga datorn som är kopplat till en extra skärm när jag kör i mitt simrig. För mina ändamål funka det bra. Och dela också klippbrädan mellan datorerna vilket är rätt nice.

