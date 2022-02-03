Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / Ultra (2022)

Forestlander
Medlem ♥
●
Official Galaxy Tab S8 promos arrive, confirm specs, retail packages
https://www.gsmarena.com/official_galaxy_tab_s8_promos_arrive...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series official EURO prices:
S8 8/128: 749€
S8 8/256: 799€
S8 8/128 5G: 899€
S8 8/256 5G: 949€
S8+ 8/128: 949€
S8+ 8/256: 999€
S8+ 8/128 5G: 1099€
S8+ 8/256 5G: 1149€
S8 Ultra 8/128: 1149€
S8 Ultra 12/256: 1299€
S8 Ultra 16/512: 1449€
S8 Ultra 8/128 5G: 1299€
S8 Ultra 12/256 5G: 1449€
S8 Ultra 16/512 5G: 1599€
Source: https://twitter.com/rquandt/status/1488483789328293888
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.