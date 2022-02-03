Forum Datorer och system Surfplattor Tråd

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / Ultra (2022)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / Ultra (2022)

Official Galaxy Tab S8 promos arrive, confirm specs, retail packages

https://www.gsmarena.com/official_galaxy_tab_s8_promos_arrive...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series official EURO prices:

S8 8/128: 749€
S8 8/256: 799€
S8 8/128 5G: 899€
S8 8/256 5G: 949€

S8+ 8/128: 949€
S8+ 8/256: 999€
S8+ 8/128 5G: 1099€
S8+ 8/256 5G: 1149€

S8 Ultra 8/128: 1149€
S8 Ultra 12/256: 1299€
S8 Ultra 16/512: 1449€
S8 Ultra 8/128 5G: 1299€
S8 Ultra 12/256 5G: 1449€
S8 Ultra 16/512 5G: 1599€

Source: https://twitter.com/rquandt/status/1488483789328293888

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara