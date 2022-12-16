Error: "No speakers was found"..Logitech Z-5500 - the best sound system in this price range

This is the best sound system I have come across. It´s old, yes I know.

I bought some new soundsystem, for a couple of years ago, from another

supplier, twice as expensive.

But after a week get rid of if and and went back to my old Logitech Z-5500.

Becuse it was crap compared to Z-5500.

I use this soundsystem with my Samsung TV.

But today after many years It suddenly stop working, no sound.

The controller is working and is on with it´s blue light. I´ve run the test and the test sounds only for one of the speakers. But no sound in all the others.

Error message is displayed on my Samsung TV:

"No speaker found. Check the unit's cable connection and power, and make sure the speaker's source is set correctly. Then change the audio output on your TV to Audio Output/Optical"

-I´ve done that but still no sound.

-I can power on my Logitech Z-5500, that´s it.

I really appreciate your answer, because there is no better soundsystem in this price range.

Ps.

When I unplugged the optical cable from the controller, I can see the red light from the cable.