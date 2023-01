DHCP lease/renew

Home networks

For a home network, the default 24 hours (1440 minutes or 86400 seconds) is fine. The amount of devices in a home network is limited, maybe up to 3 per household member where your pool of IP addresses is around the 200 addresses.

But a higher lease time of 8 days would work evenly good. The reason is simple, the amount of network devices in a home network is pretty much static. The occasional guest won’t be a problem with the number of available IP Addresses.