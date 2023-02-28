Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

NVIDIA GeForce 531.18 WHQL

NVIDIA GeForce 531.18 WHQL

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of THE FINALS.

What’s New in Release 530
Support for RTX Video Super Resolution

Fixed Issues in Version 531.18 WHQL

- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 occasional stability issues
- Enable Dead Space Resizable Bar profile
- Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder - issues with ProRes RAW files
- Adobe Premiere Pro application instability

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/199990/en-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/531.18/531.18-win11-wi...

Open Issues in Version 531.18 WHQL

- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.
- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky
- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon

