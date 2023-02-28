NVIDIA GeForce 531.18 WHQL

Ragnarok
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of THE FINALS.
What’s New in Release 530
Support for RTX Video Super Resolution
Fixed Issues in Version 531.18 WHQL
- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 occasional stability issues
- Enable Dead Space Resizable Bar profile
- Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder - issues with ProRes RAW files
- Adobe Premiere Pro application instability
Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/199990/en-...
PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/531.18/531.18-win11-wi...
Open Issues in Version 531.18 WHQL
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.
- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky
- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.