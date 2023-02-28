NVIDIA GeForce 531.18 WHQL

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of THE FINALS.

What’s New in Release 530

Support for RTX Video Super Resolution

Fixed Issues in Version 531.18 WHQL

- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay

- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 occasional stability issues

- Enable Dead Space Resizable Bar profile

- Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder - issues with ProRes RAW files

- Adobe Premiere Pro application instability

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/199990/en-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/531.18/531.18-win11-wi...

Open Issues in Version 531.18 WHQL

- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering

- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky

- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon