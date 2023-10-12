I7 12700K, Asus RTX 3080 TI, Alienware AW3423DW och annat smått o gott.
Kan inte ominstallera Mac OS
Sh4d0wfi3nd
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Sh4d0wfi3nd
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
I7 12700K, Asus RTX 3080 TI, Alienware AW3423DW och annat smått o gott.
sinclairhacker
Medlem
●
dagas
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
Asus B650 TUF, Ryzen 7600X, 32GB 6000mhz DDR5, Corsair RM1000X, Powercolor 6900XT Red Devil Ultimate, 360mm Corsair AIO, MSI Velox 100P Airflow. Kingston KC3000 M.2.
sp1k3n
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"
sp1k3n
Medlem ★
●
Visa signatur
"The following statement is false: The previous statement is true! Welcome to our corner of the universe"
mikoto
Medlem
●