Kan inte ominstallera Mac OS

Kan inte ominstallera Mac OS

Halloj

Jag skulle göra en uppdatering på mac os igår, tyvärr verkade något bli helt knas med uppdateringen.
Sitter på en Macbook pro mid 2012, men jag hade installerat senaste Mac os på den.

Som sagt uppdateringen gick knas och inget fungerade. Så tänkte lika bra och göra en fabriksåterställning på den och sen köra in min timemachine säkerthetskopia jag gjorde innan jag testate installera nyaste OS.
Så jag tryckte in shift+alt+com+r vid starta för att hämta hem original os som tillhör datorn.
Jag kommer in i meny OS-X verktygsprogm och ska välja installeta os, först hittar datorn inte SSD disken så i disk uti formaterar jag disken och vips systemet hittar den. Klickar på installera, när installationen är klar så startar datorn om sig och man ser apple loggan med loading bar under, men sen kommer jag tillbaka till OS-X verktygsprogram igen.
Och nu kommer jag inte ur den loopen.

Vad har jag gjort för fel och vad kan jag köra för att kunna boota datorn i OS igen?

Är det inte Catalina som gäller för så gammal macbook pro, dvs inte senaste OS? Iaf enligt snabbt googlande.

Skrivet av Sh4d0wfi3nd:

Är det inte Catalina som gäller för så gammal macbook pro, dvs inte senaste OS? Iaf enligt snabbt googlande.

Gå till inlägget

Jo det är det men jag kring gick det och installerade senaste OS.
Men nu vill jag återställa hela datorn till Catalina igen, eller snarare Lion och därefter uppdatera till Catalina.

Kanske köra via bootbar USB. Sen att det verkar lite krångligt för MAC är ju en annan femma. https://www.lifewire.com/create-bootable-flash-drive-os-x-lio...
https://www.maciverse.com/install-os-x-lion-from-a-usb-drive....

Skrivet av TheOneAndOnlyMisho:

Jo det är det men jag kring gick det och installerade senaste OS.
Men nu vill jag återställa hela datorn till Catalina igen, eller snarare Lion och därefter uppdatera till Catalina.

Gå till inlägget

Då kommer du först behöva formatera disken till Mac OS Extended då APFS inte stöds av Lion. Det förklarar varför disken först inte syntes i alla fall.

Skrivet av Sarato:

Då kommer du först behöva formatera disken till Mac OS Extended då APFS inte stöds av Lion. Det förklarar varför disken först inte syntes i alla fall.

Gå till inlägget

Har gjort det, vill påpeka att jag sitter med en samsuns ssd disk i datorn, men nu när jag testar igen så kan jag inte formatera disken, får bara felmeddelande. För i disk utility så ser det ut som två diskar, ena kan jag formatera men inte den som heter samsung något.

Skrivet av TheOneAndOnlyMisho:

Har gjort det, vill påpeka att jag sitter med en samsuns ssd disk i datorn, men nu när jag testar igen så kan jag inte formatera disken, får bara felmeddelande. För i disk utility så ser det ut som två diskar, ena kan jag formatera men inte den som heter samsung något.

Gå till inlägget

Ändra om hur volymerna visas till att du ser alla. Då borde du kunna formatera om den från grunden. Av någon anledning tar det alltid några försök att formatera diskar på Mac. För mig har det ibland tagit över 10 gånger innan den lyckas.

Skrivet av TheOneAndOnlyMisho:

Har gjort det, vill påpeka att jag sitter med en samsuns ssd disk i datorn, men nu när jag testar igen så kan jag inte formatera disken, får bara felmeddelande. För i disk utility så ser det ut som två diskar, ena kan jag formatera men inte den som heter samsung något.

Gå till inlägget

Tipset o visa alla för att kunna komma åt är viktigt.

Har lite för ont om tid o skriva bra beskrivning, men jag har hjälpt till i samma situation hos några.

Enklast är att fixa ett bootbart USB minne med den OS X som din maskin senast klarar, Catalina och installera ifrån det.

SamsungSSD borde fungera bra i allt ifrån High Sierra o högre o MacOS X, då de fixade stöd för ickeApple SSD skönt nog.

Testade nu igen, kunde formatera disken, intallerade sen os, allt installerades och datorn startade upp med apple loggan och loading bar under, men direkt efter hoppar den in igen i OS-X verktygsprogram.
Varför gör den så?

Skrivet av TheOneAndOnlyMisho:

Testade nu igen, kunde formatera disken, intallerade sen os, allt installerades och datorn startade upp med apple loggan och loading bar under, men direkt efter hoppar den in igen i OS-X verktygsprogram.
Varför gör den så?

Gå till inlägget

Prova att hålla in ALT-knappen vid uppstart och se om du ens kan se hårddisken som valbart media.

Skrivet av Sarato:

Prova att hålla in ALT-knappen vid uppstart och se om du ens kan se hårddisken som valbart media.

Gå till inlägget

Nej, jag kan inte se disken om jag håller in alt vid uppstart.

Jag har en MBP 15 tum 2012 med 1TB SSD.

Jag försökte aldrig installera nyare OS än Catalina men minns att SSDn först inte hittades.

Minns inte exakt vad man gjorde men minns att det var lite strul. Gjort det med andra MBP 2009-2012 när man uppgraderar dem med SSD och brukar kunna krångla lite men brukar lösa sig.

Finns olika knappkombinationer. Minns inte dem nu men finns för att få det OS den kom med men även att få senaste använda och annat.

Men vet inte om att installera OS som inte stöds officiellt kan ställa till det. Men borde väl inte göra det om SSDn är formaterad.

Sorry att man inte kommer ihåg exakt. Var et år sedan ungefär man gjorde det. Men har lyckats till slut på alla 5 olika Macbooks att uppgradera till ny SSD.

Skrivet av sp1k3n:

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Gå till inlägget

Fy fan vad du är bäst, nu kom jag äntligen förbi allt och kunde äntligen slutföra installationen 😃

Skrivet av TheOneAndOnlyMisho:

Fy fan vad du är bäst, nu kom jag äntligen förbi allt och kunde äntligen slutföra installationen 😃

Gå till inlägget

Trevligt, vad gjorde du (så andra med samma problem kan ta del av lösningen)?

Skrivet av sp1k3n:

Trevligt, vad gjorde du (så andra med samma problem kan ta del av lösningen)?

Gå till inlägget

Tryckte in alt+command+P+R samtidigt som jag startade datorn. Då hörde man även en signal och sen bootade datorn upp normalt.

Jag var på väg att skriva något men det verkar ju löst sig för dig så då är det nog inget som din dator påverkas av.

Men många Macbook Pro 2012 har defekta Sata kablar. De fungerar med hårddiskar men inte med SSD, man får konstiga fel som ibland kan likna det du fick med att man kunde ibland slutföra installation men inte boota. Lösningen isf är att byta kabeln. Detta var ett problem som Apple ska ha erkänt själva och haft ett utbytesprogram för. I mitt fall tog jag en kabel från en defekt 2011 Macbook Pro.

Här är en gammal tråd hos Apple där det diskuteras: https://discussions.apple.com/thread/6849998

Hur man kan misslyckas med att tillverka en kabel är bortom mig men då jag upplevt det själv så har jag sett det med mina egna ögon

