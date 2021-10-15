Marknad Spelkonsoler

PlayStation 2 och 3 spel

Säljes Spelkonsoler Publicerad idag 17:02
Swedishchef_90 (Joakim)
Nov 2021
222
1
Utgångspris: 12 345 kr
Antal bud: 1 st
Skickas & Avhämtas
Stockholm, Bromma
1

Lite garderobsrensning på konsol fronten
PlayStation 2 konsol, 2 handkontroller (1 original) 2 memory cards
PlayStation 2 spel:
Gta: San Andreas
Gta: vice city
Gta 3
Metal gear solid 3:snake eater
Gran turismo 3 - a spec, platinum
NHL 2004
Need for speed hot persuit 2
Splinter cell: chaos theory
Splinter cell
Fifa 2004
Socom navy seals
Guitar hero 3+gitarr
Beyond good and evil
Ratchet and clank 3

PlayStation 3:
WatchDogs
Need for speed: Pro Street
NHL 10
NHL 12
Assassins creed 2 GOTY edition, essentials
Assassins creed, essentials
Mirrors edge
The last of us (fortfarande i plast)
Need for speed:shift 2 unleashed
Madden 15
Fifa 10
Gta 4
Max Payne 3
Elder scrolls V: skyrim
Beyond two souls
Killzone 2,platinum

Sport spel 10 sek/st
Resten bud

Finnes i Stockholm och prioriterar upphämtning.

