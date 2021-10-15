PlayStation 2 och 3 spel

Lite garderobsrensning på konsol fronten

PlayStation 2 konsol, 2 handkontroller (1 original) 2 memory cards

PlayStation 2 spel:

Gta: San Andreas

Gta: vice city

Gta 3

Metal gear solid 3:snake eater

Gran turismo 3 - a spec, platinum

NHL 2004

Need for speed hot persuit 2

Splinter cell: chaos theory

Splinter cell

Fifa 2004

Socom navy seals

Guitar hero 3+gitarr

Beyond good and evil

Ratchet and clank 3

PlayStation 3:

WatchDogs

Need for speed: Pro Street

NHL 10

NHL 12

Assassins creed 2 GOTY edition, essentials

Assassins creed, essentials

Mirrors edge

The last of us (fortfarande i plast)

Need for speed:shift 2 unleashed

Madden 15

Fifa 10

Gta 4

Max Payne 3

Elder scrolls V: skyrim

Beyond two souls

Killzone 2,platinum

Sport spel 10 sek/st

Resten bud

Finnes i Stockholm och prioriterar upphämtning.