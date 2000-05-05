Marknad Kylning

GPU waterblocks EKWB

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Kylning Publicerad 2022-09-04
Profilbild av MetallicAcid
Annonsör
MetallicAcid (Justin Ohlsen)
Medlem sedan
Okt 2011
Foruminlägg
1554
Annonser
95
Marknadsbetyg
5,00 / 5
Utgångspris: 400 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande

Logga in för att lägga ett bud.

5
Stockholm, Norrtälje
Skickas & Avhämtas

Hello. I am selling off GPU waterblocks and backplates. Some are used and some are new.

Waterblock:
1x EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Acetal (used, light scratches from normal wear)
1x EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 Active Backplate - Acetal (new)
1x EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080/3090 - Full Nickel (New)
1x EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi (New)

Backplate:
1x EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 Backplate - Nickel (used, light scratches from normal wear)
1x EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3080/3090 Backplate - Nickel (new)
1x EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Backplate - Nickel

Package price for GPU and backplate is an option. GPU block and backplate bids can start at 400kr.

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (5)
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara