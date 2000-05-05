GPU waterblocks EKWB

Hello. I am selling off GPU waterblocks and backplates. Some are used and some are new.

Waterblock:

1x EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Acetal (used, light scratches from normal wear)

1x EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 Active Backplate - Acetal (new)

1x EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080/3090 - Full Nickel (New)

1x EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi (New)

Backplate:

1x EK-Quantum Vector FTW3 RTX 3080/3090 Backplate - Nickel (used, light scratches from normal wear)

1x EK-Quantum Vector Strix RTX 3080/3090 Backplate - Nickel (new)

1x EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Backplate - Nickel

Package price for GPU and backplate is an option. GPU block and backplate bids can start at 400kr.