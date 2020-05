Nvidia återskapar Pac-Man från grunden genom maskininlärning

It learns key rules of the game, both simple and complex. Just like in the original game, PAC-MAN can’t walk through the maze walls. He eats up dots as he moves around, and when he consumes a Power Pellet, the ghosts turn blue and flee. When PAC-MAN exits the maze from one side, he’s teleported to the opposite end. If he runs into a ghost, the screen flashes and the game ends.