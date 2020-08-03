Sony redogör för Dualshock 4-kompatibilitet på Playstation 5

Sony och dess Playstationdivision har tagit till sin blogg i ett försök att bena ut hur kompatibilitet mellan dess kommande spelkonsol Playstation 5 och tidigare speltillbehör ämnade för föregångaren ser ut. Föga förvånande kommer handkontrollen Dualshock 4, Playstation 4:s livskamrat, inte fungera i spel utvecklade för Playstation 5 – då nya spel ska dra nytta av den kommande handkontrollen Dualsense med dess haptiska feedback.
Allt är dock inte förlorat för gamern med byrålådan full av Dualshock 4-handkontroller. Dessa kommer fortsatt stödjas av den nya konsolen, om än endast i spel ämnade för just Playstation 4. Mer specialiserade, av Sony licensierade tillbehör likt joysticks och rattar kommer även de fungera för kommande spel, samt PS4-spel med stöd för dessa.
Which existing PS4 peripherals/accessories will work on PS5?
Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.
The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).
The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.
Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.
Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.
Med andra ord – officiella produkter ämnade för Playstation 4 kommer i de flesta fall stödjas av Playstation 5, vid spelande av Playstation 4-spel. Med fotnoten i åtanke garanterar Sony dock ingenting, utan lämpar över specifika kompatibilitetsfrågor på tillverkarna.