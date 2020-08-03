Sony redogör för Dualshock 4-kompatibilitet på Playstation 5

Sony redogör för Dualshock 4-kompatibilitet på Playstation 5

Handkontrollen till Playstation 4 kommer fungera på den kommande konsolen – förutsatt att du spelar PS4-spel.

Sony och dess Playstationdivision har tagit till sin blogg i ett försök att bena ut hur kompatibilitet mellan dess kommande spelkonsol Playstation 5 och tidigare speltillbehör ämnade för föregångaren ser ut. Föga förvånande kommer handkontrollen Dualshock 4, Playstation 4:s livskamrat, inte fungera i spel utvecklade för Playstation 5 – då nya spel ska dra nytta av den kommande handkontrollen Dualsense med dess haptiska feedback.

Allt är dock inte förlorat för gamern med byrålådan full av Dualshock 4-handkontroller. Dessa kommer fortsatt stödjas av den nya konsolen, om än endast i spel ämnade för just Playstation 4. Mer specialiserade, av Sony licensierade tillbehör likt joysticks och rattar kommer även de fungera för kommande spel, samt PS4-spel med stöd för dessa.

Which existing PS4 peripherals/accessories will work on PS5?

  • Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

  • The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

  • The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

  • Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.

Med andra ord – officiella produkter ämnade för Playstation 4 kommer i de flesta fall stödjas av Playstation 5, vid spelande av Playstation 4-spel. Med fotnoten i åtanke garanterar Sony dock ingenting, utan lämpar över specifika kompatibilitetsfrågor på tillverkarna.

Läs mer om Playstation 5:

Skicka en rättelse
Kommentarer till artikeln (5)
Läs fler kommentarer och diskutera
Sony redogör för Dualshock 4-kompatibilitet på Playstation 5
5

Sony redogör för Dualshock 4-kompatibilitet på Playstation 5

Handkontrollen till Playstation 4 kommer fungera på den kommande konsolen – förutsatt att du spelar PS4-spel. Läs mer

Huawei Kirin 1020 förväntas bli dyrare än Apples A14 Bionic
6

Huawei Kirin 1020 förväntas bli dyrare än Apples A14 Bionic

Huaweis kommande systemprocessor ser ut att landa storleksmässigt mellan Apples A14 Bionic och kommande Macbookprocessorer. Läs mer

Datormusens uppfinnare William English död vid 91 års ålder
3

Datormusens uppfinnare William English död vid 91 års ålder

Douglas Englebarts gamla vapendragare tillika "mother of all demos"-skaparen William English går ur tiden. Läs mer

Sony-patent antyder om Playstation 5 med flera systemkretsar
6

Sony-patent antyder om Playstation 5 med flera systemkretsar

Patentet beskriver hur flera systemkretsar kan användas i tandem i framtidens spelkonsoler för att rendera grafik. Läs mer

EA äntrar topplistorna på Steam
21

EA äntrar topplistorna på Steam

Spelutgivaren står för 40 procent av juni månads mest sålda spel på Steam. Läs mer

Intel anklagas för FinFET-patentstöld
39

Intel anklagas för FinFET-patentstöld

Kinas vetenskapsakademi kräver Intel på 200 miljoner yuan med ett patent från år 2011 i ryggen. Läs mer

Minnestyperna DRAM och NAND dominerar kretsmarknaden
4

Minnestyperna DRAM och NAND dominerar kretsmarknaden

Värdet av halvledarmarknaden beräknas uppgå till 368 miljarder USD år 2020 – minnestyperna står för cirka en tredjedel. Läs mer

Avrunda veckan med en omvänd frågesport!
41

Avrunda veckan med en omvänd frågesport!

Veckans quiz handlar om allt från kodnamn till grafikkort. Kan du ställa de rätta frågorna? Läs mer

Intel "Tiger Lake" visar stark enkeltrådad prestanda i tidigt test
18

Intel "Tiger Lake" visar stark enkeltrådad prestanda i tidigt test

Den elfte generationens Core-processorer för bärbara datorer ser ut att erbjuda ett skapligt prestandakliv över Ice Lake-serien. Läs mer

Angriparna bakom Bitcoin-bluffen avslöjade
38

Angriparna bakom Bitcoin-bluffen avslöjade

Efter en utredning på omkring två veckor rapporteras nu att förövarna bakom Twitter-attacken är gripna och väntar åtal. Läs mer

Krönika: Amazons påverkan på den svenska marknaden
89

Krönika: Amazons påverkan på den svenska marknaden

I ett par år har rykten om Amazons intåg i Sverige cirkulerat. Vår chefredaktör Anton spekulerar i konsekvenserna. Läs mer

Missa inte veckans fråga om nedladdningshastighet!
216

Missa inte veckans fråga om nedladdningshastighet!

Tankar du hem de senaste spelen på en kvart eller tar det hela helgen? Den här veckan frågar vi om uppkoppling! Läs mer

In English

Do you want to ask for a review, send us a press release or advertise? Don’t hesitate to contact the largest website about computer hardware in Sweden!

Kontakt

Tipsa oss om en intressant produkt, önska ett test eller framför andra önskemål direkt till oss.

RSS

Håll dig uppdaterad med senaste nytt från SweClockers.

Copyright © 1999–2020 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.