The Samsung Galaxy S22 series' GOS (Game Optimizing Service) is a built-in app that optimizes CPU and GPU performance to prevent excessive overheating during long game play. In order to meet the needs of various customers recently, we plan to implement a SW update that provides a performance priority option in the game booster lab within the game launcher app as soon as possible. We will continue to listen to consumers' opinions and do our best for customer satisfaction and consumer protection. – Talesperson för Samsung