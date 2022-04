If we can’t buy ARM, then we will aim to acquire the rest of the companies named after specific body parts, and then try to acquire ARM again when it’s the last piece of the puzzle. We really don’t care what the company acually does, we just need them for their names. Our final goal is to build a Voltron type conglomerate of our companies and finally be able to strike down AMD once and for all. – Jensen "Läderjackan" Huang, VD på Nvidia