Our security team identified a high number of Norton account login attempts indicating credential-stuffing attacks targeting our customers, and we quickly took a variety of actions to help secure our customer’s accounts and their personal information. Systems have not been compromised, and they are safe and operational [...]

We have been monitoring closely, flagging accounts with suspicious login attempts and proactively requiring those customers to reset their passwords upon login along with additional security measures to protect our customers. – Talesperson för Gen Digital