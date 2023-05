1978 – Intel 8086 released with 16-bit real mode.

1982 – Intel 80286 with 16-bit protected mode released. Lock prefix #GP if CPL is less privileged than IOPL in the original protected mode architecture.

1985 – Intel 80386 released with 32-bit protected mode with paging. Added VM86 mode to support 16-bit real-mode operating system under operating system using paging. Intel 30386 changes the behavior of lock prefix to ignore IOPL.

1997 – Intel Pentium II introduces SYSENTER extension, codifying flat code and stack segments in an architectural extension.

2004 – 64-bit Intel Architecture systems released. In 64-bit mode, support for VM86 mode dropped.

2005 – Virtualization Technology added to Intel Architecture, enabling running legacy operating systems in virtual machines.

2005 – Windows XP Professional x64 Edition drops support for Windows 16-bit binaries.

2008 – A20 gate removed, which dropped compatibility to early 8086 operating system outside emulation.

2012 – 64-bit UEFI firmware interfaces widely deployed.

2020 – Intel firmware dropped support for running 16-bit/32-bit or non-UEFI operating systems natively.