Zotac Trinity 3090

1
Selling a Zotac Trinity 3090 - 24GB
- used sporadically for the past 2 weeks
- undervolted 0.875v @ 1950mhz - 70C in full load
- 14000k in Port Royale
- warranty Webhallen included
- 5 years warranty from Zotac
+ bonus Far Cry 6 game code

Price: 16500kr
* Anything lower is not considered

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping is covered by the buyer.
*will make sure to pack the card as best as possible so it arrives in perfect shape.

