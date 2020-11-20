Selling a Zotac Trinity 3090 - 24GB

- used sporadically for the past 2 weeks

- undervolted 0.875v @ 1950mhz - 70C in full load

- 14000k in Port Royale

- warranty Webhallen included

- 5 years warranty from Zotac

+ bonus Far Cry 6 game code

Price: 16500kr

* Anything lower is not considered

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.

Accept only Swish.

Shipping is covered by the buyer.

*will make sure to pack the card as best as possible so it arrives in perfect shape.

