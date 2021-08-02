XFX Radeon RX6800XT SWFT 309 Core?

Bjokih82
Medlem ♥
●
Vad är detta för 6800xt?
Vad är detta för 6800xt?
Kanske en lägre klockad variant av XFX vanliga 6800XT kort?
If you follow the herd you are going to have to step through a lot of manure. Have the courage to trust in yourself and follow your own path.
Kanske en lägre klockad variant av XFX vanliga 6800XT kort?
Är det kanske så? Försökt googla fram information om det här kortet men lyckas inte hitta något direkt svar.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.