XFX Radeon RX6800XT SWFT 309 Core?

XFX Radeon RX6800XT SWFT 309 Core?

Vad är detta för 6800xt?

https://www.komplett.se/product/1186863

Kanske en lägre klockad variant av XFX vanliga 6800XT kort?

Är det kanske så? Försökt googla fram information om det här kortet men lyckas inte hitta något direkt svar.

