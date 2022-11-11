FormD T1 v2 titanium/svart. Möjligen en v1.1

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Efter att ha sålt T1 v1.1 är saknade stor.
Letar efter en Formd T1 v2 svart eller i färgen ”titanium”.
Kan möjligen tänka mig en v1.1 om priset är rätt.

