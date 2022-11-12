Forum Datorkomponenter Tangentbord, möss och övrig kringutrustning Tråd

Apple magic trackpad på Windows

Apple magic trackpad på Windows

Hej,

Beställde en
https://www.amazon.se/gp/product/B09BTN5P7R
Låter som även 3:an ska funka i Windows
https://github.com/imbushuo/mac-precision-touchpad/pull/464

Men hur är det, kan jag bara köpa en vanlig USB-C - USB-A kabel till den eller har Apple hyss för sig?
Någon annan som också kör Apple magic trackpad på Windows?

