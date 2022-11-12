Sinery
Stax 353xbk | Stax L300Le + L700 Arc + Custom Pads
SMSL AD18 | Kef Q300
Hej,
Beställde en
https://www.amazon.se/gp/product/B09BTN5P7R
Låter som även 3:an ska funka i Windows
https://github.com/imbushuo/mac-precision-touchpad/pull/464
Men hur är det, kan jag bara köpa en vanlig USB-C - USB-A kabel till den eller har Apple hyss för sig?
Någon annan som också kör Apple magic trackpad på Windows?
